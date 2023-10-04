Breakthrough close in probe into Gugulethu, Mfuleni mass shootings - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele made the statement at a media briefing on Tuesday after nine people were shot and killed in the same manner - while sitting in their cars - in two separate incidents in the area last week.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that police were close to making a breakthrough in the investigation into mass shootings that have occurred in Gugulethu and Mfuleni recently.

Cele made the statement at a media briefing on Tuesday after nine people were shot and killed in the same manner - while sitting in their cars - in two separate incidents in the area last week.

"We believe that the investigation will be revealing more and more and it is enough to say so. When the time comes, you will hear there might be some serious issues in those investigations. Many things will be turned upside down when the investigations are over."

Following Cele's statement, another three people were shot dead while they were sitting in a vehicle in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon.