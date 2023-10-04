After 2 days of interviews, JSC taps only 2 candidates for appointment to SCA

This still leaves two vacancies in the country’s appellate court.

CAPE TOWN - After two days of ten interviews, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has opted to only recommend two candidates for appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

They are Gauteng High Court Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Mpumalanga Judge Maleshane Kgoele.

Following the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the Supreme Court of Appeal, the Commission has resolved to recommend the following candidates for appointment:



Judge F Kathree-Setiloane

Judge F Kathree-Setiloane

Judge A M Kgoele

Seasoned High Court Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane has previously been shortlisted for the Constitutional Court but was not appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This time around, she told the JSC she no longer had aspirations for the country’s top court and after acting stints in the SCA, wants to be appointed there permanently.

On the other hand, Mpumalanga Judge Maleshane Kgoele was questioned by the deputy judge president of the SCA, Xola Petse, about why she turned down an invitation for another acting stint when he thought she could do with more practice in her judgment writing.

The JSC deliberated on the candidates behind closed doors on Tuesday night and generally does not provide reasons for their choices.

But the exclusion of one of the most experienced candidates, Gauteng Judge David Unterhalter, is certain to once again raise questions about the fairness of the process.

He was commended by Petse during his two-hour-long interview on Tuesday night, not only for the number of judgments he has produced during nine acting stints at the SCA but also the quality thereof.