4 men sentenced for attack on Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach

The Khayelitsha Regional Court has convicted and sentenced four men in connection with the brutal attack on a Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Regional Court has convicted and sentenced four men in connection with the brutal attack on a Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach.

In January, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to the harrowing incident that saw the group of men attempting to kill the animal by hurling large rocks at it.

The seal was quickly transported to a veterinary clinic but had to be euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.

The SPCA said that the incident served as a bleak reminder of the urgent need for increased awareness and education around animal rights and welfare.

The organisation's Belinda Abraham: "The accused faced charges brought against them by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA of animal cruelty under the Animals Protection Act, hunting a protected species without a permit, violating the Threatened or Protected Marine Species (ToPS) Regulations and the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act."

Abraham welcomed the court's decision.

"The matter was heard in the Khayelitsha Regional Court where a sentence of six years imprisonment suspended for five years was handed down to the individuals. And the court also imposed specific conditions, including avoiding further convictions relating to environmental laws and they're required to perform 18 months of community service at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA as well as make consistent financial contributions."