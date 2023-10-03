Zandile Gumede’s fraud and corruption trial put on ice until Friday

This was due to one of the accused not having a legal representative.

Accused number 9 Cynthia Nzuza was confirmed to be without a lawyer during proceedings.

While the former Durban Solid Waste employee was already giving testimony in court, it came to the court’s attention that Nzuza the wife of accused 3 - Sipho Nzuza - no longer had a lawyer.

It is alleged that she parted ways with her lawyer due to financial issues.

Judge Sharmaine Balton then postponed.

The accused left the court looking calm, with some of them claiming that the case against them was weak.