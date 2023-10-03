[WATCH] Over R3bn of raw material destroyed at a woodchip mill in Richards Bay

At least four stockpiles of woodchips at the NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay caught fire on Saturday and have yet to be extinguished.

JOHANNESBURG - More than R3 billion of raw materials have already been destroyed at a woodchip mill in Richards Bay.

A joint-operational committee has been formed by the city of Umhlathuze that updated the media on Tuesday.

NCT Woodchip Mill in Richards Bay is an international supplier of round wood timber, hardwood pulp and biomass chips - and is one of the largest forestry marketing organisations in Southern Africa.

A fire erupted at the mill on Saturday and has been raging on since.

City manager of Umhlathuze Municipality Nkosenye Zulu said NCT employs 180 people.

"They will not be adversely affected, that is as per the undertaking by the management of NCT."

He said efforts have been concentrated on preventing further woodchip stockpiles from going up in flames.

"Rather than focusing on the woodchip stockpiles that have been burning since Saturday, since yesterday [Monday] the airborne assistance has been dropping water bombs on the stockpiles that have not been affected."

Zulu said they're not in the clear just yet, but have made provisions should the direction of the wind change course at any given moment.