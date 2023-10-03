Tshwane EFF says dilapidated Showgrounds not ready to host IEC during 2024 polls

The EFF blamed the DA-led government for not maintaining the Showgrounds even though the property was inoperative since the 2021 local government elections.

TSHWANE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane said it didn't believe the Pretoria Showgrounds would be ready to host the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in 2024's general elections.

The venue has been used by the commission during the polls to house its national results operation centre for years.

However, the Showgrounds have now fallen into disrepair, with infrastructure vandalised and left to decay.

The property was also home to the megachurch led by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri before he fled the country amid money laundering charges in 2020.

The party blamed the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led government for not maintaining the Showgrounds even though the property was inoperative since the 2021 local government elections.

The property, which now belonged to the municipality, was turned into an illegal dumping site by residents, while weeds were left to grow tall.

EFF regional chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu, called on government to expedite refurbishments at the property.

“I mean how do you leave this facility - it means you want it to be as it is and to collapse more so that you sell it at R5.”

The City of Tshwane said refurbishments would commence in November and discussions were ongoing with the IEC on a possible short-term lease for a portion of the property.