'The pain is too much,' says grandmother of Soweto boy who died mysteriously

Sixty-seven-year-old Mmathuto Kgang had just finished cooking dinner on Sunday evening when she noticed that her two grandchildren were not feeling well.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child death.

JOHANNESBURG - A mourning grandmother has described how the faces of her two grandchildren turned pink after consuming allegedly poisonous biscuits from a local spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto.

Four-year-old Neo Kgang died on the way to a nearby clinic Monday, while his four-year-old cousin, Katlego Mbatha, is fighting for his life in ICU.

Another five-year-old boy from the same community also died, and one other child is receiving treatment at the Chris Hani Baragwanth Hospital.

Police have opened an inquest docket to investigate the mysterious death of the two minors.

She said the following day, they decided to take the boys to a nearby clinic but four-year-old Neo died on the doorstep of the medical facility.

The 67-year-old grandmother describes the pain and sorrow she felt when she was informed of Neo’s passing.

"This is really heavy on me, the pain is too much to bear. I haven't made peace with this, our hearts are in pain."

She added that Katlego, who is still in ICU, kept asking about the whereabouts of his cousin Neo shortly after he died.