Teams to drill boreholes in parts of eThekwini facing water challenges - Kaunda

The metro has continually been facing a shortage crisis, with some areas in the north of Durban recently going without water.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Metro opted for boreholes in parts of the city that were facing water challenges.

This as it faces a water crisis that has seen areas in the north of Durban without water two weeks ago.

But eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said teams were now deployed to solve the crisis.

"Work is continuing to resolve water challenges, particularly in the rural parts of our municipality."

Kaunda said the drilling of boreholes in some areas was currently underway.

"In areas where there is inadequate water infrastructure, the municipality has reprioritised funding for the drilling of boreholes."

At the same time, the Democratic Alliance (DA) reported the city to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) for failing citizens in this regard.