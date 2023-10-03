Postbank says KZN post offices short of cash, urges grant recipients to use ATMS

The October payment cycle kicks off on Tuesday, with old-age beneficiaries set to receive their grants.

JOHANNESBURG - Social grant distributor Postbank said that post office branches in KwaZulu-Natal had insufficient cash on hand and has urged beneficiaries to collect money at ATM and retail stores.

Postbank has assured beneficiaries that it has fixed the glitch that delayed payments to thousands of beneficiaries in September.

Postbank spokesperson, Bongani Diako: "Sassa beneficiaries using gold cards are also reminded that the cards work like any other bank card, so they can use their cards to make any purchases inside any of the stores that accept the card as a method of payment."