Parts of Joburg to be without water due to maintenance work

Joburg Water said that the shutdown would start at 7am and is expected to end around 10pm on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Joburg will go without water for several hours on Tuesday due to maintenance work carried out by Joburg Water.

Areas affected include Wynberg, Bramley, Alexandra, Lombardy, Highlands North, Parkhurst, Craighall and Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, Gauteng residents have faced frustrating water problems in recent weeks and people in some areas have called for urgent solutions after their neighbourhoods faced water shortages for several days.