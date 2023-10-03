Parliament takes several MPs to task for not declaring salaries

Parliament’s joint ethics committee has processed complaints and matters involving several MPs, from backbenchers to party leaders like Floyd Shivambu.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests has taken several members of Parliament (MPs) to task for failing to declare their interests and will dock a portion of their salaries.

They include murder-accused African National Congress (ANC) MP Sibusiso Kula, who was charged with the murder of his wife Jennifer Motlhomi last year.

The committee recommended that Kula pay a fine that is equal to 20 days’ salary for not submitting his disclosure forms for 2022, and that he also be reprimanded in the house.

However, the committee said it could not get into contact with Kula. It said he also failed to respond to a letter sent by party whip Pemmy Majodina.

The committee has also on a different matter found Economic Freedom Fighters deputy leader Floyd Shivambu guilty of breaching the code, for failure to declare funds from now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank, as well as another ANC MP, Nomsa Kubheka for non-disclosure of interests.

Democratic Alliance chief whip Siviwe Gwarube meanwhile has welcomed the findings against Shivambu and the decision to dock his salary.

"We welcome this while it’s taken four years for the committee to complete this investigation."

The members are now expected to be reprimanded before the house at its next sitting this month.