Parliament finds Cele guilty of breaching conduct code for threatening activist

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has found Police Minister Bheki Cele MP guilty of breaching the code of ethical conduct for members of Parliament for threatening a member of the public.

The breach was in relation to a complaint following a police imbizo in July last year, where crime activist, Ian Cameron, alleged that Cele did not behave in a dignified manner when he told him to "shut up".

Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests said it would now recommend to the National Assembly that Cele apologises to Cameron in the House for his conduct towards him during the imbizo.

The joint ethics committee found that even if Cele was unhappy with the manner in which the complainant, Cameron, addressed the issue at the imbizo, he was required to act in a manner that would "maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament".

As a result of this, the committee found that Cele breached the ethics Code.

The committee said Cameron further alleged that Cele wagged his finger at him while shouting at him in a threatening tone and telling him to "get out".

Cameron stated that he was removed from the venue by police officials who were not known to him, and his clothing was damaged in the process.

He stated that his "fundamental rights were infringed, such as his right to freedom and security of person, and unlawful deprivation of liberty".

The committee said that Cele did not address the complaint but video footage, which was played in the committee, showed that he was "irate" and that he did shout at Cameron.