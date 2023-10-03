Nyanga CPF calls for urgent solutions to curb extortion in the area

Refuse collection has now been temporarily suspended in Nyanga due to extortion attempts against Urban Waste Management workers.

CAPE TOWN - Extortion and threats of violence continue to leave Cape Town communities in squalor.

A refuse collection crew was working in the area last week when they were approached by eight armed men.

They demanded a protection fee for the workers to have safe passage through the area and robbed a staff member of his phone.

Last month, officials withdrew services in Philippi East following a deadly attack on private security escorts protecting city staff and vehicles operating in the area.

Two security guards were killed.

The Nyanga community policing forum's Dumisane Qwebe said that something must be urgently done to curb extortion in that community.

"It's not the first time. It happened last year, then we managed to get a solution on it. Now we need to go back to the boardroom and see what we can do because we want those services. Even those who are doing this extortion, they also need those services because they cannot live in a dirty area where you'll have mice and big rats and worms."