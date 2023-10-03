No cellphones allowed in court as Zandile Gumede's corruption trial continues

Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused are back in court in the Durban High Court on Tuesday with the State set to lead more evidence.

DURBAN - No cellphones will be allowed in the court during the trial of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused.

The group is back in the Durban High Court on Tuesday.

Judge Sharmaine Balton ordered that not even the legal representatives would be exempt from this ruling.

Journalists were ordered not to film, tape, or photograph the proceedings.

The decision was made in the interest of the safety of some of the witnesses.

Though the case had a lot of public interest, Balton said this ruling would be followed in her courtroom.

On Monday, she raised concerns with an attorney on Gumede's team, who excused herself from proceedings to answer a phone call.

Before entering the courtroom, journalists are required to leave their phones with security officers.

Video and photojournalists can film the accused before and after proceedings.

The trial continues, with the State leading more evidence.