Meyiwa trial: Witness relies on legal provisions to avoid self-incrimination

Section 203 of the Criminal Procedure Act makes provision for witnesses not to answer incriminating questions while testifying.

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has relied heavily on provisions in law not to incriminate himself during his testimony.

Constable Sizwe Zungu was cross-examined on Tuesday in the Pretoria High Court.

He claimed to have seen the men accused of the football star’s murder at the Vosloorus hostel on the night of the killing - while he was visiting his nephew.



Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

Throughout his testimony on Tuesday, Zungu seemed to have kept this as a card in his back pocket.

Mshololo: "I was saying it was wrong what you did, giving your firearm to someone else."

Zungu: "Can I not answer that."

The defence has spent time on Tuesday attacking his credibility – by highlighting his failure to report what he allegedly saw on the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Despite being a police officer, Zungu told the court that when he eventually told his cluster commander what he knew over five years after Meyiwa was killed - he withheld some details.

This includes how he allegedly saw guns being exchanged by the accused at the Vosloorus hostel, saying it's because he wanted the police to do their own investigation.