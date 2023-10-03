Meyiwa murder trial: Constable Zungu's conduct used to discredit him

In his testimony, he claimed that all of the men accused of murdering the football star were at the Vosloorus hostel on the day the soccer star was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The conduct of a State witness who is a police officer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been used to discredit him during cross-examination.

Constable Sizwe Zungu is back on the witness stand in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

In his testimony, he claimed that all of the men accused of murdering the football star were at the Vosloorus hostel on the day the soccer star was killed.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014 in Vosloorus.

During his testimony and in a written statement Constable Sizwe Zungu admitted to being aware of his nephew's criminal activities.

He has also admitted to seeing the accused on the day Meyiwa was killed with guns at the Vosloorus hostel - where he was visiting his nephew but did not report it immediately.

During Zungu’s cross-examination lawyer for the fourth accused advocate Zithulele Nxumalo brought this up.

"You Constable this is going to haunt you now and again because you as a member of the South African Police Services a person is arrested, you have information or knowledge about the person involved you don't do anything constable... This case would have been solved as early as 2014..."

Zungu insists he did do something about it and that’s why the matter is in court.