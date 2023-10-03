Go

Kaizer Chiefs launches 'Khosified Chips' - but still dololo trophy

The soccer team proudly declared on X that they have a 'bold and flavourful snack range', along with a picture of the many flavours the chips will come in.

Kaizer Chiefs has introduced a 'bold and flavourful snack range.' Picture: X/@KaizerChiefs
03 October 2023 13:45

JOHANNESBURG - Social media exploded after PSL soccer team Kaizer Chiefs revealed their new snack line.

Amakhosi have struggled with consistency this season, winning only two of their eight games in all competitions so far.

Detractors of the football team frequently made fun of them, leading to the moniker "Kaizer Chips," which alludes to the fact that the squad hasn't won a PSL trophy in a while.

The soccer team proudly declared on X that they have a "Bold & Flavourful Snack Range," along with a picture of the many flavours the chips will come in.

Fans were extremely interested in the AmaKhosi's decision to expand their portfolio into the snacks sector because it was a first for the company.

