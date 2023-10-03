Kaizer Chiefs launches 'Khosified Chips' - but still dololo trophy

The soccer team proudly declared on X that they have a 'bold and flavourful snack range', along with a picture of the many flavours the chips will come in.

JOHANNESBURG - Social media exploded after PSL soccer team Kaizer Chiefs revealed their new snack line.

Amakhosi have struggled with consistency this season, winning only two of their eight games in all competitions so far.

Detractors of the football team frequently made fun of them, leading to the moniker "Kaizer Chips," which alludes to the fact that the squad hasn't won a PSL trophy in a while.

Kaizer Chiefs Introduces Bold & Flavourful Snack Range



Taking the essence of passion from the football pitch to the palate, we are proud to announce our bold venture into the culinary world with the debut of its first-ever snack rangehttps://t.co/c2TRgGoKA1#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/J1z0BeIf9U ' Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 2, 2023

Fans were extremely interested in the AmaKhosi's decision to expand their portfolio into the snacks sector because it was a first for the company.

So basically ro jewa waya waya 😂😂😂 ' MoFlava (@moflavadj) October 2, 2023

That’s why sidliwa 😭😭 ' Hebz & Spices 🔥 😎 (@NgomaneHebert) October 2, 2023

This team is just for vibes nje manje… Promoting junk food kodwa it’s a sports team 🥱 pic.twitter.com/PfAPv0tobu ' AfricaMthiyane 𓃵🇿🇦💛💙 (@Africa665) October 2, 2023

They don't have trophies to display so they decides to display chips🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/B8JhQDhk4U ' Petro (@Petro_Squell) October 2, 2023