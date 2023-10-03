Judge Phatshoane has tough time twisting arm of JSC for promotion

Judge Violet Phatshoane infamously convicted former Northern Cape Premier John Block of corruption in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - The Deputy Judge President of the Northern Cape High Court - Violet Phatshoane - has had a tough time convincing the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that she has the requisite experience to be promoted to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The men on the panel also expressed reservations that promoting her would be a setback for gender transformation in the provincial division.

But Phatshoane has stood her ground saying, in fact, it would be an advancement for women.

Phatshoane’s served as a judge in that division since 2011.

But on Tuesday, commissioners questioned whether she’s suitably qualified for the appellate court.

Despite years of acting - she’s only been the permanent deputy judge president for two years.

Phatshoane however, said she would hit the ground running.

"If you ask me can Judge Phatshoane qualify to be a heavy lifter I would very much say - 'indeed so."

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola was among those who raised issues of gender transformation in the high courts if she is promoted.

"It means that I’m locked up in that position with no opportunity to move anywhere despite the technical ability that I possess and skills."

Phatshoane told the JSC she was not “job hopping” - and her judgments would show that she’s ready to work in a higher court.