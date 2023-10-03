JSC grills first group of SCA candidates on their judgments

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has interviewed five candidates so far for four positions in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Most of them have already had acting stints in that court.

Commissioners have been under strict instructions from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to limit questioning to candidates’ legal career, following the JSC's previous tendency to allow matters of a personal nature.

Hearings will continue for a second day on Tuesday, with another five candidates waiting in the wings.

The four women candidates who’ve already served in the national appellate court faced tough questioning from its deputy Judge President Xola Petse, in particular about their judgments and how they had engaged with other judges in that court.

Petse appeared to take a dim view of Mpumalanga Judge Maleshane Kgoele having turned down the offer of a second acting stint.

Petse: "You were not interested in that invitation in the sense that you indicated that you were ready a year ago."

Kgoele: "Indeed deputy president, I said that."

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Judge Mokgere Masipa had to explain a complaint about not crediting a colleague who had contributed to one of her SCA judgments.

"I've made similar kinds of contributions to other people’s judgments, but I never said to anybody, my name must appear on the judgment. I’m not saying he was wrong to do what he did, and I accept that he had the right to do that."

Questioned about the duration of her criminal trials in the Mthatha High Court, Judge Nozuko Mjali told the JSC about the frustrating delays caused by load shedding.