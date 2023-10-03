Ikaya Primary School receives new solar panels to counter load shedding

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said the project was made possible by a partnership with Stellenbosch University that is making a real difference in the energy resilience of schools in the province.

CAPE TOWN -A Stellenbosch school will now be spared the inconvenience of power cuts.

Ikaya Primary School, in Kayamandi, has received brand new solar panels with a battery-and-inverter system to seamlessly switch over when load shedding strikes.

The school has also been fitted with new LED lighting that is expected to cut energy costs by R30,000 a year to free up money for other essentials.

"Ikaya Primary is one of 10 schools that will be benefitting from improved energy efficiency and reliability as part of the project co-funded by the Western Cape Education Department and the University of Stellenbosch."

Maynier said he's put forward a challenge to partners, in a bid to find a scalable solution for more schools so that teaching and learning can continue when Eskom turns off the lights.