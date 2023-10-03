Hawks arrest suspect in connection with June murder of WC police officer

Luxolo Mbhokhwe was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the murder of Sergeant Simphiwe Kwepile. He was stationed at the Nyanga Police Station.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in June this year.

Luxolo Mbhokhwe was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the murder of Sergeant Simphiwe Kwepile.

He was stationed at the Nyanga Police Station.

The Hawks’ provincial head in the Western Cape, Major-General Matipa Makgato praised the work by the Hawks team for the suspect's arrest.

He also expressed his desire to see justice prevail, adding that police murders had become more prevalent in the Western Cape.

In the last week, two police officers were murdered in Cape Town – one was shot in Gugulethu and the other was found dead in Mfuleni.

Sergeant Simphiwe Kwepile, who was stationed at Nyanga Police Station, was brutally murdered in Mandela Park in Khayelitsha in June this year.

The suspect will be back in court on Thursday.