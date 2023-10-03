Govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis, says ActionSA

Residents have been warned to brace for 'water shifting' as the province struggles to stabilise its water supply. ActionSA says this is due to 'government’s failure to prioritise maintenance of infrastructure'.

JOHANNESBURG - While dry taps have slowly become a painful reality for Gauteng residents, some Johannesburg suburbs are set to experience a total shutdown on Tuesday.

Joburg Water is carrying out 15 hours of maintenance work to infrastructure.

The shutdown to repair a leaking valve began on Tuesday morning and is expected to last until 10pm.

Meanwhile, residents have been warned to brace for “water shifting” as the province struggles to stabilise its water supply.

ActionSA has written to Rand Water and Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, following his directive for the utility to move the flow of water from areas with less consumption to communities facing water issues.

The party’s provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni: “The ruling government’s failure to prioritise maintenance of infrastructure throughout the province, has really subjected residents to dire conditions as they go about their daily lives without water and electricity as well. This is intolerable and must put to an end.”