Floyd Shivambu VBS payments: EFF to take Parly to court to challenge sanction

Parliament's ethics committee on Monday sanctioned Floyd Shivambu for not disclosing the R180,000 he received in three separate payments from Sgameka Projects, owned by his brother, in August 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would be taking Parliament to court to challenge its sanction against its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, over undisclosed payments from his brother.

On Monday, the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests sanctioned Shivambu for not disclosing the R180,000 he received in three separate payments from Sgameka Projects - a company owned by his brother, Brian Shivambu.

Brian is listed as having received an unlawful R16 million payment from the now defunct VBS Bank, some of which was channelled to Sgameka Projects.

READ: Shivambu to have salary docked over 3 payments received from defunct VBS bank

Members of Parliament (MPs) are legally required to declare any income or benefits they receive from outside their government package.

The committee said it received an affidavit from the VBS liquidator that stated that during August 2017, three payments, totalling R180,000, flowed from Sgameka Projects to Shivambu.

It added that Shivambu never disclosed those payments.

However, in a statement, the EFF said the payments were a loan, not a donation.

It said that part of its legal challenge would primarily be based on the argument that MPs were not obligated to declare their loans.