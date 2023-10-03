Family of policeman killed in Gugulethu feel relieved after Cele visit

Forty-two-year-old Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa was shot along with three other men and a woman in NY5 in Gugulethu over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a police officer who was shot dead in a mass shooting in Gugulethu said that they felt a bit more relieved after a visit from Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Forty-two-year-old Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa was shot along with three other men and a woman in NY5 in Gugulethu over the weekend.

Mraqisa’s elder brother, Mthabeli, told Eyewitness News that the family were upset to only find out that Lindela was dead late on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Deputy minister's bodyguard among 5 people killed in Gugulethu mass shooting

"I'm feeling a little better now after telling the minister everything I wanted to. He at least promised me some answers by the end of the week."

This is the second shooting incident in the area after five people were shot and killed in Gugulethu last week.

Cele will provide an update on the police's response to serious and violent crime in the province at a media briefing on Tuesday.