'Disturbing, unacceptable that WC had over 100 murders in a week' - Cele

Cele says the shootings have been ruthless, often killing women and children, and police are now renewing their approach.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says there's "a new crop of criminals" in the Western Cape who "must be stopped at all costs".

He says Operation Shanela's high-density operations - launched five months ago - are yielding results.

The minister paid the City of Cape Town a visit on Monday, after two mass shootings in two weeks in the Gugulethu area that left nine people dead.

“It is deeply disturbing and unacceptable that over 100 people were killed in the Western Cape in a week.”

“As we sharpen our responses to crime, thugs are becoming more brazen in trying to unleash fear and terrorism in the communities such as Gugulethu, Manenberg and Ravensmeade - where we have seen shootings resulting in multiple deaths.”

Cele says policing will now be reinforced in these crime hotspot areas.

“A decision has been made to saturate the area with different disciplines of Saps combat units operating within the Gugulethu area and beyond. These operations will be extended to the Cape Flats.”