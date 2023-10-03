Diepsloot shooting claims 1 life, leaves 2 others injured

The shooting comes two days after Police Minister Bheki Cele said the SAPS tactical response team, Amabherethe, were deployed to the area to curb high levels of crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Diepsloot have launched a manhunt following a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and two seriously injured on Monday night.

The shooting comes two days after Police Minister Bheki Cele said the SAPS tactical response team, Amabherethe, were deployed to the area to curb high levels of crime.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said the three men were shot by unknown gunmen driving a red Toyota Camry along Ravela Street in extension two.

"The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage. A case of murder and two counts of attempted murder are opened for further investigation. The police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or leave anonymous tip-offs on MySapsApp."