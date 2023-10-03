DA-run CoCT purposely targeting black-owned taxi industry, says EFF

Following their peaceful protest of the City of Cape Town’s recent impoundment of 43 taxis on Monday, the EFF said that the DA-run metro was purposely targeting the industry due to a hidden agenda.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it believed the City of Cape Town was targeting the taxi industry in the province due to a hidden agenda.

Dozens of EFF supporters marched from Athlone to Ndabeni in Cape Town in a peaceful protest on Monday to hand over a memorandum of demands to city officials.

EFF spokesperson, Wandile Kasibe, told Eyewitness News that the main concern on the memorandum related to the city's recent impoundment of 43 taxis.

Kasibe said the Democratic Alliance (DA)-run city was purposefully targeting the taxi industry.

"When it comes to the taxi industry, this is a black-owned industry. So, for us, it's problematic that the DA is targeting this black-owned industry. In fact, they are making it hard for our brothers and sisters to operate."

Kasibe said the EFF suspected that the DA was trying to replace the taxi industry with its own preferred mode of public transport.

However, Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith disagreed.

"Quite the contrary, the city, and the State [are] acting to protect the interests of commuters so that they have choices so that they do not have to be presented with extortionist rates by an entity who are gradually developing a monopoly after we've seen the systematic destruction of the rail infrastructure."

Smith said the protest ended peacefully and the city would continue to engage with the taxi industry to iron out their differences.