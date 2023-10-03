Claims that convicted killer Mantsoe spotted in Braamfontein fake news - dept

Social media has been buzzing with speculation that Sandile Mantsoe had pulled off a Thabo Bester.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services said claims that convicted killer Sandile Mantsoe had been spotted in Braamfontein was fake news.

The department said that Mantsoe was behind bars where he is serving a 32-year sentence for killing and burning the body of his girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena.

Social media has been buzzing with speculation that Mantsoe had pulled off a Thabo Bester.

Mantsoe and Bester are both convicted killers and alleged scammers who at some point were both in the Mangaung prison at the same time.

The Department of Correctional Services said that was where all similarities ended between the men.

Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has cautioned the public against the sharing of unverified news.

"Sandile Mantsoe has never left prison. The only time we take him out is when he is going to court for other pending cases, so the reports that he was seen walking somewehere is all fake news."

Meanwhile, a City of Johannesburg employee, Zane Sekwela, has released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that being mistaken for Mantsoe was putting him and his family in danger.