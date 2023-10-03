Circumstances around policewoman's death in Mfuleni 'a mystery' - Cele

The officer is one of three police colleagues murdered in separate incidents in the same area in two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the circumstances surrounding the "painful" murder of a policewoman in Mfuleni remained a mystery.

Cele said that the police officer had been out with a friend on Saturday night before she was attacked.

Cele said police were now looking for her friend to find out what happened.

"The circumstances of her death are quite a mystery and sounds painful. We are glad that at least one person has been arrested."



Cele is on Tuesday set to brief the media about the murders while also providing an update on police's response to serious and violent crime in the province.