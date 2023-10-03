Another hefty fuel price increase to hit motorists from Wednesday

From Wednesday, consumers will pay between R1.08 and R1.14 more for petrol at the pumps.

JOHANNESBURG - The price of petrol is going up again.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said that diesel would increase by between R1.93 and R1.96 a litre

Wholesale paraffin will increase by R1.51 a litre and retail, R2.02.

The maximum price of LP gas will increase by R2.50 per kilogram.

Department spokesperson, Robert Maake: "The reasons for these increases are as follows: the higher oil prices during the period under review, which led to higher prices or petroleum products; there is a shortage of diesel in the market globally; the rand's weakness against the US dollar and contributed around 22 to 26 cents per litre."