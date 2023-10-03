Agriculture Dept assures retail industry govt working to curb avian flu spread

The disease, also known as bird flu, infiltrated South Africa's poultry market, which resulted in millions of chickens being culled, leading to shortages across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development assured the retail industry that government was working hard to contain the spread of avian flu.

Also known as bird flu, the disease, caused by strains of the influenza virus, is highly contagious and primarily affects birds.

The disease infiltrated South Africa's poultry market, resulting in millions of chickens being culled.

This, in turn, led to egg and chicken shortages across the country.

On Monday, Minister of Agriculture Thoko Didiza met virtually with industry role players to update them on government's interventions to curb the spread.

"The minister is embarking on the efficiency improvement in issuing import permits for egg products to ensure sufficient supplies for consumers,” said the minister’s spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo.

“In addition, the minister is looking at the possibility of vaccination and currently reviewing applications by various suppliers."