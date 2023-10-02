Zondo promises candidate judges JSC will treat them with 'respect and courtesy'

The JSC is on Monday holding a new round of interviews for judges - starting with the four vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has promised candidates applying to become judges in the country’s courts that they will be treated with respect and dignity by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

This follows complaints that the process has at times been highly politicised and senior legal minds were unfairly coming under attack.

The JSC is on Monday holding a new round of interviews for judges - starting with the four vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

First in the hot seat was seasoned Free State judge Johannes Daffue who took issue with anti-transformation claims made against him by the Black Lawyers’ Association which told the JSC are unsubstantiated.

The JSC has adopted new interviewing guidelines aimed at keeping questioning strictly to candidates’ judgments and legal knowledge.

Zondo said this does not mean the process won’t be robust.

"All of us here want to make sure that you are treated with respect and courtesy and when we ask questions don’t ever think that there’s anybody who wants to humiliate you or anything like that."

Daffue, however, felt under attack by the Black Lawyers’ Association after it alleged that he's against attorneys serving on the bench.

"Why would I be asked to act as deputy president for how many terms if I was against attorneys to be appointed as judges, whilst there are many attorneys on the bench?"

Daffue - a judge of twelve years - said despite reservations about his age, he believed he could still make valuable contributions to the country’s second-highest court in three-and-a-half years.