Go

WC SAPS welcome arrest of suspect linked to officer's murder

Police spokesperson, Novelle Potelwa, says police are still reeling in shock after the discovery of the officer's body.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
02 October 2023 07:07

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape have welcomed the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect linked to the murder of a police officer.

The body of the 29-year-old policewoman was discovered in the Emfuleni informal settlement.

Provincial spokesperson Novella Potelwa says the officer was attached to the Samora Machel police unit.

“Her body was discovered in Extension 4 Emfuleni in the early hours of Sunday morning. Reports indicate that she and a friend had visited acquaintances in the area when the incident occurred,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa says police are still reeling in shock after the discovery.

She said the Hawks are now conducting an investigation into the circumstances that led to the policewoman’s murder.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA