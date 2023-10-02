WC SAPS welcome arrest of suspect linked to officer's murder

Police spokesperson, Novelle Potelwa, says police are still reeling in shock after the discovery of the officer's body.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape have welcomed the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect linked to the murder of a police officer.

The body of the 29-year-old policewoman was discovered in the Emfuleni informal settlement.

Provincial spokesperson Novella Potelwa says the officer was attached to the Samora Machel police unit.

#sapsWC A 30-year-old suspect was arrested by #SAPS Mfuleni after the body of a 29-year-old policewoman was discovered in Malgas Camp. The Constable was off duty when she was murdered. Investigation into the circumstances that led to her death is currently underway. SW… pic.twitter.com/cIfWjReIpd ' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 1, 2023

“Her body was discovered in Extension 4 Emfuleni in the early hours of Sunday morning. Reports indicate that she and a friend had visited acquaintances in the area when the incident occurred,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa says police are still reeling in shock after the discovery.

She said the Hawks are now conducting an investigation into the circumstances that led to the policewoman’s murder.