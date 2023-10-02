WATCH: Elephants grace Babanango Game Reserve for the first time in 150 years

Elephants have triumphantly returned to a part of KwaZulu-Natal, where they had been missing for more than 150 years.

JOHANNESBURG - In an amazing step forward for South Africa's conservation efforts, Babanango Game Reserve recently announced that elephants have arrived on its 20,000-hectare property.

They returned triumphantly to a part of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal where they had been missing for more than 150 years.

"We are ecstatic beyond words! This incredible milestone could only have been achieved by so many dedicated people working so hard for so many years. There are no words to describe the delight of seeing these pachyderms moving through this magnificent landscape," said Ryan Andraos, general manager for conservation and operations at Babanango Game Reserve.

Elephants loaded on to trucks to be transported to Babanango Game Reserve. Picture: Kirsty Baker/Love Africa Marketing/Supplied

The mega-herbivorous habits of elephants contribute significantly to the ecological stability of the reserve. In addition to being quick recyclers of plant debris that benefit other species like dung beetles and birds, they also act as habitat engineers by reshaping the environment as they eat flora that other species cannot.

Elephants are notorious for knocking over trees, but they also help spread the seeds, which is crucial for the growth of new trees.

“It is unbelievable, we are filled with joy and delight that the beautiful rolling hills and mountains of Babanango, which were home to colourful herds of cattle only benefiting a few individuals, is now a home to the Big Five for the benefit of the majority, who were disadvantaged in the past,” says Kenneth Buthelezi, chairman of Emcakwini Community Trust.

He added that “the arrival of elephants fulfills the dreams of those who initiated the establishment of a Big Five game reserve. We express our sincere gratitude to all who were involved in the introduction of elephants. The beneficiaries and community of Babanango are now going to experience something different, with pride of being the owners of both land and its inhabitants, they will enjoy all the benefits.”

One of 16 elephants released into Babanango Game Reserve, in a bid to reintroduce the mega herbivores to the region. Picture: Kirsty Baker/Love Africa Marketing/Supplied

The first elephants to arrive were a small breeding herd of seven from Manyoni Private Game Reserve in Maputaland, with their genetic lineage coming from Kruger National Park.

Two bulls from Tembe Elephant Park located in northern KwaZulu-Natal joined them shortly afterwards. And latest additions to the reserve were seven elephants from Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape.