WATCH: Bonang Matheba and Thuso Mbedu strut the runway for L'Oréal

On Sunday night, the duo made their runway debut at the prestigious Le Défilé runway show hosted by L’Oréal Paris in the city of love.

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Bonang Matheba and L'Oreal Paris' first ever brand ambassador of Sub-Saharan Africa, Thuso Mbedu, keep making headlines, and for all the right reasons

The Ecole Militaire hosted a "Walk Their Worth" event, where "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris" invited all women. L'Oréal Paris is encouraging all women to confidently move toward their destiny and show up in the world without apology for the fifth iteration of Le Défilé.

Matheba performed for the "Walk Your Worth" show while posing against a stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, clad in a floor-length, body-con silver gown with shimmering metallic details.

In addition to them, L'Oréal ambassadors Hellen Miren, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the runway.

