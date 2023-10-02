'They were nervous': Zungu says he was with accused on day of Meyiwa's murder

Constable Sizwe Zungu alleged he was at a hostel in Vosloorus to meet with his nephew when he met with the accused and drank alcohol with them on 26 October 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - A witness in the trial of Senzo Meyiwa claims he was with the five men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain on the day of his murder.

Following a three-week postponement, Constable Sizwe Zungu took the stand in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning.

He claimed he was introduced to the five men accused of killing Meyiwa on the day of his murder.

Zungu said at some point during the day, the men left and came back to the hostel in Vosloorus, where they ran into a nearby home.

"I did not only see them, but I actually followed them. Upon my arrival, I started talking to them. Accused two left the house and he came back and was wearing a different jacket, and they were nervous."

The accused dispute they ever met Zungu, and that his version of events has been fabricated.