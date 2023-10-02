Shivambu to have salary docked over 3 payments received from defunct VBS bank

Parliament’s ethics committee on Monday closed the chapter on the Democratic Alliance’s 2019 complaints that the pair had possibly breached the code of ethical conduct for failing to disclose the interests.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of Parliament Floyd Shivambu will have nine days of his salary docked.

This is because he failed to disclose to Parliament - three payments he received from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

EFF leader Julius Malema is however, off the hook due to a lack of evidence.

Four years ago, the DA laid complaints with Parliament’s Ethics Committee based on media reports that Malema and the party’s chief whip Shivambu - had not declared the benefits they allegedly received from companies that defrauded the bank.

The committee said it summoned the liquidator in the VBS matter to provide a report about the movement of money.

But no evidence was produced that money was transferred to Malema.

The Financial Intelligence Centre however, said it would be unlawful to provide the committee with information on whether Malema received money via other accounts.

With the committee’s investigation into Malema inclusive it’s been unable to make a finding against him.

In its investigation into Shivambu however - the committee found that he breached the code of conduct by not disclosing three payments totalling R180 000 that he received in 2017 from a company owned by his brother - and through which VBS money was funnelled.

The committee said it’s been unable to trace whether Shivambu received more money via other bank accounts, and it’s now decided to finalise the complaint based on the evidence it had been able to obtain.