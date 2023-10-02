Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes following a two-week recess

During the recess, the defence agreed to go through 784 pictures that were used to link the accused to each other. These were found on the phone belonging to the third accused, Mthobisi Mncube.

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to resume in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday after a two-week break.

Five men stand accused of the soccer star’s 2014 murder.

A State witness, who claims to have seen the men on the day Meyiwa was killed, is currently on the witness stand.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus on the East Rand.

READ: Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears

When the Meyiwa trial was postponed last month, the court went on a two-week recess.

In the meantime, the defence agreed to go through 784 pictures that were found on the phone belonging to the third accused, Mthobisi Mncube.

These are pictures that the State has used to link the accused to each other and place them in Vosloorus on the day Meyiwa was killed.

The defence is expected to continue cross-examining Constable Sizwe Zungu, who claims to have seen all five of the accused at the Vosloorus hostel on the day Meyiwa was killed.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng also told the defence to be ready to cross-examine ballistic expert, Chris Mangena, who linked a gun found at Mncube’s home to the scene of Meyiwa’s murder.