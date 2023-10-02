Go

Senzo Meyiwa: Constable claims he went to bottle store with accused

A police constable, who alleges he was with five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa on the day the former Bafana Bafana captain was killed, is being cross-examined in the Pretoria High Court.

FILE: The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria High Court on 26 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
Constable Sizwe Zungu alleges he was at a hostel in Vosloorus to see his nephew when he met with the accused and drank alcohol with them.

Zungu alleges they met prior to Meyiwa being killed.

He placed all five accused at the hostel on 26 October 2014.

He alleges they used a red Fiat Uno to travel to the bottle store to buy alcohol and that accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, was in the vehicle.

"On the day in question, the vehicle we were using was a smaller vehicle - I took it that it was an Uno. It could have been that it was a smaller VW or a smaller Polo."

