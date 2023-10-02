Rea Vaya commuters assured there'll be no further interruptions to bus service

Last week, passengers were forced to find alternative transport as drivers didn't report for duty. This was due to on-going disputes between the drivers and the two companies contracted to employ them.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg commuters have been assured that there will be no further interruptions to the Rea Vaya bus service.

While busses returned to service on Sunday, Rea Vaya spokesperson, Benny Makgoga, said that commuters should expect a smooth week.

"We received confirmation that the matter has been resolved permanently. But for now, we don't anticipate any service disruptions."