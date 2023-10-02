Ramaphosa: Cost of Ukraine-Russia mission will be in Presidency's annual report

The president also deferred another question from Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on the cost of the chartered plane on which his protection unit and a media contingent were trapped for over a day.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has dodged a parliamentary question on the full cost of his Ukraine-Russia peace mission in June, saying it would be revealed in the Presidency’s annual report.

He’s also deferred another question from Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on the cost of the chartered plane on which his protection unit and a media contingent were trapped for over a day.

Over 100 security forces personnel were initially denied entry into Poland from where they were due to accompany the president to Ukraine over a dispute with authorities about the weapons on board the aircraft.

ALSO READ:

In a written reply to questions from Steenhuisen, President Ramaphosa has steered clear of offering an opinion on whether he believes the Polish authorities were justified in refusing his security personnel immediate entry into the country.

He’s also not commented on allegations made on the Warsaw runway by the head of his VIP Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, that Polish authorities were racist towards the South African contingent.

Instead, Ramaphosa said the Polish government offered reasons for their refusal via diplomatic channels and these were also a matter of public record.

He added that his travel by train to Kyiv for his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenksy came at no cost to the South African taxpayer and was sponsored by the Ukrainian government.

He said the full cost of the mission, including his onward travel to Russia, will be reconciled and accounted for in his annual report.

The president said that details regarding the costs of the SAA charter flight for his security personnel was a question best put to the SAPS and the defence force.