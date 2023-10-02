Meyiwa trial: Judge steps in to stop witness from self-incrimination

Police constable Sizwe Zungu took the stand in the Pretoria High Court to continue with his evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The judge presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial had to step in during the cross-examination of a witness to exclude self-incrimination.

Police constable Sizwe Zungu took the stand in the Pretoria High Court to continue with his evidence on Monday.

Zungu alleges he was at the hostel in Vosloorus to meet with his nephew when he met all five of the accused on 26 October 2014 the day Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had to remind advocate Zithulele Nxumalo representing accused number four, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, to refrain from asking questions that would self-incriminate Zungu.

"Are you aware that a witness like him is not obliged to answer incriminating questions? It’s criminal law one."

He further reprimanded Nxumalo for refraining from asking the witness questions that pertained to hearsay.

"Don’t ask hearsay questions. When you ask a hearsay question to this witness, whatever answer he gives becomes evidence."

Nxumalo tried to coax Zungu into answering as to why he didn’t arrest accused number three - who was in possession of a firearm - and accused one - who was involved in drugs - on the day he met them at the hostel.

The trial is set to continue on Tuesday.