Lower power cut stages due to recovery of Kusile generating units - Ramokgopa

Units at the power station have been inactive since October last year over mechanical faults.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been a weekend with no rolling power cuts, however, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented on Monday afternoon.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that the lower stages of load shedding were due to the recovery of units at the Kusile power station.

Units at the power station have been inactive since October last year over mechanical faults.

“Due to the return to service of Kusile 3, the sustained improved generation performance, and the lower than anticipated demand for electricity, load shedding will be suspended until 16:00 on Monday, when stage 2 load shedding will be implemented. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” the utility’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.