JSC to start new round of interviews for positions at SCA, other courts

Over the next five days, the panel will also interview for judges to serve in the high court, the electoral court and the labour court.

CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will on Monday start a new round of interviews for positions on the bench of the country’s courts.

It will begin by searching for four candidates to serve in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Several of them have already been unsuccessful in this campaign.

Among the 11 candidates to be interviewed for the Supreme Court of Appeal include Gauteng High Court judge, Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane.

She’s the most senior woman judge in the Johannesburg court.

And she’s also no stranger to this process, having twice unsuccessfully interviewed for a Constitutional Court seat.

Also shortlisted is another Gauteng High Court judge, David Unterhalter.

Like Kathree-Setiloane, he also has two failed attempts at a Constitutional Court seat under his belt.

Making another attempt at a Supreme Court of Appeal seat, however, will be Mpumalanga judge, Maleshane Kgoele, who after the longest interview a year ago was unsuccessful.

Eastern Cape High Court judge, John Smith, will also be back for a second shot.

KwaZulu-Natal judge, Mokgere Masipa, Free State judge, Johannes Daffue, and Gauteng judge, Nelisa Mali, are among those making a first attempt for the Supreme Court.