Inquiry expected to give update on probe into deadly Marshalltown fire this week

The detailed report will answer the many unanswered questions surrounding the blaze that tore through a Marshalltown building in August and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - It has been more than a month since the deadly Marshalltown fire and the commission of inquiry appointed to probe the incident is expected to shed light on the commencement of its work during the week.

An independent commission chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe was scheduled to begin investigations on Sunday, but that didn't happen.

The office of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said it could not give reasons for the postponement, as it had no authority to rule over an independent commission.

In August, a raging fire ripped through the dilapidated and hijacked building in the inner city, killing 77 people, including 12 children.

READ MORE:

The independent commission of inquiry appointed to probe the possible causes of the tragic Marshalltown fire was given six months to conclude its work.

Khampepe will release a detailed report answering the many unanswered questions surrounding the blaze and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg.

Gauteng government spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, said the commission is expected to give an update this week.

"We know that they intend to convene a media briefing this coming week, so we will have a sense of where things stand."

To the victims, the smell of smoke became a traumatic reminder of 31 August’s raging blaze.