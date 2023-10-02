Injured Mapimpi ruled out of rest of Springboks' RWC campaign

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after suffering a facial injury in the win against Tonga.

Mapimpi went off the field in the first half after he clashed heads with Tongan scrumhalf, Augustine Pulu, in the 29th minute. While the incident was deemed to only be a penalty offence, as opposed to a yellow card for dangerous play, it has brought an end to the 2019 World Cup winner’s participation at this tournament.

The winger had visible swelling at the end of the game and it has since been confirmed that he fractured his eye socket and cheekbone, keeping him out of action for four to six weeks.

A replacement for Mapimpi has not yet been announced and with Kurt-Lee Arsendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie and Grant Williams all in the squad, it’s highly unlikely the Bok coaching staff will select another wing. Hooker, Joseph Dweba, and centre, Lukhanyo Am, have been suggested as possibly joining the squad as cover for their positions.

The Boks have completed their pool stage and will have a few days off before beginning their preparations for the quarterfinals.

While their spot in the playoffs is not yet confirmed, an early elimination would require the improbable scenario where Scotland beats Ireland by 21 points and also scoring a bonus-point try with the Irish also having to score 4 tries.