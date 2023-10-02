Gugulethu community under siege, residents living in fear

The township's been hit by two mass murders within a matter of days.

CAPE TOWN - A Gugulethu man says the community is under siege and residents are living in a constant state of fear.

The township's been hit by two mass murders within a matter of days.

A week ago, five men between the ages of 46 and 52 were shot and killed in KTC (a section of the township) while sitting in two cars.

This past Saturday four men and a woman were gunned down in NY 5 (another section in Gugulethu).

An off-duty police officer Warrant Officer Lindela Mrhaqisa - who served as a protector to Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale - is one of the victims.

The resident who has asked to remain anonymous said crime had reached unprecedented levels in Gugulethu.

"Our feeling is that we are gripped by fear in Gugs, and we are shaken... we are distraught, and our safety is not guaranteed. This is not something that you can just call people in a public community hall and discuss because this is organised crime. It's a very sensitive matter, nobody wants to speak about it in public because we don't trust each other as well. These people are staying amongst us."