'Great Expectations' exhibit reflects SA's hopes ahead of 2024 elections

The exhibition has been curated with a selection of artworks from Art Bank of South Africa Contemporary Art Collection featuring works by various artists at the University of Pretoria's Javett Art Centre.

JOHANNESBURG – As the country gears for the 2024 general elections, a new exhibition entitled _Great Expectations _takes a moment to reflect on the dreams and hopes held for a free and equal South Africa almost three decades into a democratic dispensation.

The exhibition has been curated with a selection of artworks from Art Bank of South Africa Contemporary Art Collection. It features works by artists including Banele Khoza, Lithemba Mpambani, Luyanda Zindela, Khulekani Mkhize, Mellaney Roberts, Mothobi Mefane and Palesa Motsomi at the University of Pretoria's Javett Art Centre.

"The artworks selected for the Great Expectations exhibition are curated with the thought of making meaning with one’s life within the South African social, physical and personal landscape.

"Essentially, the works are curated to convey that hope, joy and beauty can be found no matter how nihilistic and absurd the world scene may seem,” said curator and project manager Nonto Sheryl Msomi.

FILE: Mothobi Mefane, Man of the People. Picture: Supplied

Mefane’s work focuses on the everyday challenges of township life primarily in Bloemfontein. His paintings comment on water infrastructure issues that make water inaccessible as well as social unrest.

“I have learnt a lot about the power of art as another instrument for socio-political change. I have also come to appreciate the value of art as a therapeutic tool to both the art maker and the viewer," Mefane told Eyewitness News.

The exhibition is a thought-provoking and meaningful exploration of identity, society, the built environment, and the spirit of the times in the context of the country's 30-year democratic journey.

Meanwhile, Motsomi’s work combines the fictional with the real, her thoughts and what surrounds her in her alluring and uncanny mixed media works. Her references to Biblical thoughts and African imagery explore the in-between spaces of time, spirituality, culture, beliefs and identity.

"I believe this exhibition will spark a continuation of discussions on the representation of individuals and specific groups in the arts; the portrayal of diverse identities and whether they are accurately reflected in contemporary South African society," said Motsomi.

The artist continued: "I’d further expect debates about how historical narratives are constructed and preserved, or re-examined and challenged through visual art, especially in the context of South Africa's history. The residues undeniably affect the present.

"Debates and or reflections on the ethical and moral dimensions of individuals, society, and the country as a whole are possible and necessary.”

FILE: Mothobi Mefane, Township gogo. Picture: Supplied

At the exhibition, visitors can also enjoy Thalente Khomo’s work that deals with the precarious existence of being a young girl.

Her career progression has seen the figures in her photographs transformed from figures who seem helpless in their vulnerability to characters that, although shrouded, are strikingly vibrant and commanding.

They also chronicle the journey of a woman coming into her own, which many women can relate to.

“I see culture as the soul of a nation and art as a part of the identity of society. As our individual identities are important and drive how we develop and move in the world, society is also important. But identity is a complicated thing. Especially when you try to determine what the identity of a collective is,” said Msomi.

Great Expectations will be on view at the Javett-UP until February 2024.