Gauteng traffic police raise concerns over negligent driving in province

Despite the provincial Department of Transport intensifying its road safety campaigns during the weekend, at least ten people died in two separate crashes.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country marks its annual Transport Month, Gauteng traffic police have raised concern over rampant negligent driving in the province.

This was despite the Department of Transport intensifying its road safety campaigns during the weekend.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson, Obed Sibasa, said at least ten people were killed in two different crashes at the weekend.

On Sunday, a collision between a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, claimed five lives, while a multi-vehicle accident killed five more people on the N12 highway.

Sibasa said the road safety campaign would continue in its efforts to reduce accidents.

"Amongst causes of fatal crashes is fatigue, which is a silent killer, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless and negligent driving, unsafe overtaking, and speeding."