Family of slain Gugulethu police officer disappointed in Saps

CAPE TOWN - The family of a police officer shot dead in a mass shooting in Gugulethu said they’re disappointed in the South African Police Service (Saps)

The 42-year-old warrant officer Lindela Mraqisa is among five people killed in the township's NY 5 section this weekend.

Mraqisa was attached to the Western Cape's Protection and Security Service Division and served as a protector to Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale since 2019.

His elder brother Mthabeli said the family only found out about Mraqisa's death on Sunday.

"I don't know what is happening because no one came to us as a family. The family is not right to talk now about everything."

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele together with other top Saps officials were meeting with the grieving family at their home in Gugulethu on Monday.

They were expected to also meet with the family of 29-year old police officer who was found dead in Mfuleni on Sunday.